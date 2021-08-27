Millennium Management LLC Has $340,000 Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,957 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KTOS. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KTOS. Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.97. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 15,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $379,411.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $224,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,136 shares of company stock worth $3,631,769 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

