Millennium Management LLC Has $359,000 Stake in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Lifetime Brands worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Lifetime Brands by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 406,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lifetime Brands by 13.8% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,839,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,028,000 after buying an additional 223,529 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 4.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. 43.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lifetime Brands news, Director Craig Phillips sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $49,599.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laurence Winoker sold 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $35,654.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,453 shares of company stock worth $148,380. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LCUT opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.83. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The company has a market cap of $386.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.34. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 4.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is 17.89%.

LCUT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Lifetime Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Lifetime Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

