Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 94.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,688 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Banner in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Banner by 3.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Banner in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Banner by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 268,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,301,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Banner by 9.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,107,000 after buying an additional 27,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BANR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Banner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

In related news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $52,308.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $56.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.92. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $60.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 10.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.66%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

