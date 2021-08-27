Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 39,359 PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ID. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PARTS iD during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,190,000. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PARTS iD during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,394,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PARTS iD during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of PARTS iD during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PARTS iD during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000.

ID stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. PARTS iD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.54.

PARTS iD, Inc is a technology-driven digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and user experiences within niche markets. The company was founded on March 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

