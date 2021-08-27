Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 76.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 23,525 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 791,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 17.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 59.9% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 307,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after purchasing an additional 115,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 2.19. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 6.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHUY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Chuy’s from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

