Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 81.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,717 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

In other United Natural Foods news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $430,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $292,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,114 shares of company stock worth $2,337,360 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $34.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.28. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

