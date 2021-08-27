Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITAC. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITAC stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in providing 4D imaging radar solutions.

