Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Grows Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 245,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in The AES were worth $6,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 35.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,271,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,186,934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630,244 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 3,392.9% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828,221 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of The AES during the first quarter valued at about $86,850,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES during the first quarter valued at about $49,598,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of The AES during the first quarter valued at about $44,196,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $23.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of -113.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.82. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $17.13 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The AES’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AES. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $780,842.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,263,724.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,167.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

