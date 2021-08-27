Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $28.27 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,947 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 49,600 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Target were worth $28,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Bank OZK acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.9% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 26,613 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on TGT shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 111,744 shares of company stock worth $27,956,684 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $248.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $143.38 and a 12 month high of $267.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Target declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

