Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Increases Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40,300 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.14% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $7,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MSM opened at $84.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.09 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.41.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSM shares. Stephens raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

