Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 61,381 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,647,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 61,381 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $35,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,592,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,866 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 190.9% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,157,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,546,000 after acquiring an additional 11,915,860 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 9,208.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,749,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,601,759 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 839.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,413,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730,115 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 45.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,184,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,010 shares during the period. 28.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 3.95. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.19.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.98 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 33.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 50.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WES shares. Bank of America raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

