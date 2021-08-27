MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Trading Down 0.5%

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.75 and last traded at $50.75. 1,217 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.00.

The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.00.

MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MinebeaMitsumi had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter.

Minebea Mitsumi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of high precision ball bearings and components for IT (Information Technology), telecommunications, aerospace, automotive, and home appliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, Mitsumi Electric Products, and Others.

