Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, an increase of 216.6% from the July 29th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 630.0 days.

Shares of Mineral Resources stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.93. Mineral Resources has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $44.65.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mineral Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services; Commodities; and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J. Ellison on February 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

