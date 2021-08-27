Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $160.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MRTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $210.73.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $162.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.37. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $130.60 and a 12 month high of $249.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.13.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). On average, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,268,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20,346 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 124.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 136.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

