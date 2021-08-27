Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.78 Million

Equities analysts expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) to report $2.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $550,000.00 and the highest is $5.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $44.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 million to $109.45 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $96.09 million, with estimates ranging from $44.76 million to $149.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($1.04).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.61.

MIRM traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,340. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.64. The company has a market capitalization of $493.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.30. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $26.99.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $1,570,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 10,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $180,288.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,289 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

