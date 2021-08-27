Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.390-$0.440 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $747.42 million-$747.42 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Shares of Mister Car Wash stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.79. The company had a trading volume of 644,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,062. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.88. Mister Car Wash has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 61,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,190,834.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 573,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $11,135,194.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 654,708 shares of company stock valued at $12,714,429 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.