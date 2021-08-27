Mizuho Boosts Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target to $35.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.06.

NYSE EPRT opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $31.49. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 60.23, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.91.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after purchasing an additional 49,386 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,236,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,431,000 after purchasing an additional 392,120 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 95,987.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 38,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

