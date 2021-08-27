Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Buys New Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,984,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,488,753 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,528,000 after buying an additional 1,440,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,508,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after buying an additional 470,295 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 255.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 648,830 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $47,150,000 after buying an additional 466,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 75.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 954,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $69,358,000 after buying an additional 409,376 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTAP traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.88. 82,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $91.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.77.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital lowered shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

