Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Has $152,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1,633.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 111.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,995,000 after buying an additional 9,451,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,742,000 after buying an additional 8,760,458 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 125.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,734,000 after buying an additional 7,654,145 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 39.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $962,030,000 after buying an additional 7,532,823 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 113.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,816,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,193,000 after buying an additional 4,148,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $46.61. 1,419,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,147,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.95. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

