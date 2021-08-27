Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,780 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Splunk by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,955 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Splunk by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Splunk by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock worth $149,155,000 after buying an additional 321,388 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,857 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $53,419.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,791 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Splunk stock traded up $2.62 on Friday, reaching $155.51. 101,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,968. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.28 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.32.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The business had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

