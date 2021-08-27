Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,728 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.6% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,717,744. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

