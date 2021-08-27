Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Takes $91,000 Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 260 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.25.

Shares of NYSE MLM traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $384.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $201.04 and a one year high of $391.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.