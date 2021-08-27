Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires New Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 536,045 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $87,677,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $584,821,000 after acquiring an additional 973,815 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $330,134,000 after acquiring an additional 855,801 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,274,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $432,562,000 after acquiring an additional 737,839 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,113,951 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $211,332,000 after acquiring an additional 626,462 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,341,424,000 after acquiring an additional 586,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.90. 3,118,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,963,323. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $145.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.65.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.83.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

