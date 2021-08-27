Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $70.36 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 888,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $70,358,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Advanced Micro Devices at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 13,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 841.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 213,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,084,000 after purchasing an additional 191,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $10,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,557,852 shares in the company, valued at $207,390,640.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 510,208 shares of company stock worth $48,494,887. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.93.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.40. 60,838,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,298,234. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $135.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

