Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 310,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,979,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of The PNC Financial Services Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,438. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PNC traded up $3.51 on Friday, reaching $194.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,643. The stock has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.29. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.62%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.