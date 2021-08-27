MNF Group Limited (ASX:MNF) Announces Final Dividend of $0.04

MNF Group Limited (ASX:MNF) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.16.

In other news, insider Rene Sugo 150,000 shares of MNF Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th.

MNF Group Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides voice, data, and cloud based communication and communication enablement services to residential, business, government, and wholesale customers in Australia and internationally. It operates through Domestic Wholesale, Direct, and Global Wholesale segments.

