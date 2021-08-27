Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys 4,351 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 770.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGC. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 144.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,339,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,895,000 after purchasing an additional 792,492 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 432.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 945,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,285,000 after purchasing an additional 768,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 25.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,110,000 after acquiring an additional 403,932 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 305.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 458,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after acquiring an additional 345,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 178.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 327,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 209,893 shares in the last quarter. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. MKM Partners raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.34.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

