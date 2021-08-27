Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys 59 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 122.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,494,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 24,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 14,059 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 350,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,996,000 after acquiring an additional 45,135 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KGI Securities started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.63.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $278.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.78 and a 12-month high of $281.81. The stock has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -387.18 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $166,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,334 shares of company stock worth $77,041,763. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

