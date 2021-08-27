Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 118.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Cummins by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Cummins by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Cummins by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI opened at $236.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.75. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.70 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.68.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

