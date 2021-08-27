Montag A & Associates Inc. Invests $51,000 in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 896.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. 26.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

SAVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.83.

Shares of SAVA stock opened at $70.85 on Friday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $146.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -191.48 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.83.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Research analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.