Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 350 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 97.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.90.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $624.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $573.24. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $432.85 and a 1-year high of $630.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $123.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 742.90, a P/E/G ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,627 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.