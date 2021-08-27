Montag A & Associates Inc. Takes $31,000 Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $929,002,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth $329,231,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth $287,018,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth $206,186,000. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $85.81 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $103.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.08.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $4,610,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $4,858,620.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,200.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 680,923 shares of company stock worth $64,315,748.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Benchmark cut their target price on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

