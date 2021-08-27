Morgan Stanley Buys 8,086 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in James River Group were worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 1,698.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in James River Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in James River Group by 83.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $37.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.32. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 0.47.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. James River Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. James River Group’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

James River Group Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

