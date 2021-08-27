Morgan Stanley Buys 8,086 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in James River Group were worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in James River Group by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,366,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,347,000 after buying an additional 602,391 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,346,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,443,000 after purchasing an additional 25,370 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,096,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,015,000 after purchasing an additional 313,203 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 775,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,361,000 after purchasing an additional 221,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 728,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,234,000 after purchasing an additional 212,449 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Truist raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. James River Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

JRVR opened at $37.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.32. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 0.47.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. James River Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. James River Group’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

James River Group Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

