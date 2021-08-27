Morgan Stanley Downgrades PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) to Equal Weight

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $11.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAE opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The firm has a market cap of $614.26 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.31. PAE has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). PAE had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 1.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PAE will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in PAE by 55,382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAE in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,464,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PAE during the second quarter worth approximately $7,738,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PAE

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

