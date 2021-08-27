Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 11.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 615,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 65,412 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 29,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 15.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 49,295 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 35.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 14,608 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 63.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 157,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 6.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. Analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

