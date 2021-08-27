Morgan Stanley Has $5.13 Million Stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,905 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Meridian Bioscience worth $5,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.49.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

