Morgan Stanley Has $5.43 Million Stock Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 62.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 464,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 763,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in shares of The Macerich during the first quarter valued at $29,679,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Macerich by 41.4% during the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,044,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,996 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Macerich by 119.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,309 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Macerich during the first quarter valued at $19,915,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Macerich during the first quarter valued at $18,096,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

The Macerich stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.03.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

