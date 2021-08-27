Morgan Stanley Increases Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Price Target to $31.00

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.05% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.78.
Hess Midstream stock opened at $24.99 on Thursday. Hess Midstream has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $27.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.73. The company has a market cap of $625.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 2.25.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HESM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $7,476,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $2,135,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $4,484,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.
About Hess Midstream
Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.
