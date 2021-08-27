Morgan Stanley Increases Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Price Target to $31.00

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.78.

Hess Midstream stock opened at $24.99 on Thursday. Hess Midstream has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $27.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.73. The company has a market cap of $625.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 2.25.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HESM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $7,476,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $2,135,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $4,484,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

