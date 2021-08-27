Morgan Stanley Increases Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $615.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $511.00 to $615.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.28% from the company’s previous close.
INTU has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.52.
INTU opened at $552.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $516.58. Intuit has a twelve month low of $295.37 and a twelve month high of $582.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.01 billion, a PE ratio of 70.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03.
In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WT Wealth Management increased its stake in Intuit by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Intuit by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Intuit by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,052,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.