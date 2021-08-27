Morgan Stanley Increases Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $615.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $511.00 to $615.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.28% from the company’s previous close.

INTU has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.52.

INTU opened at $552.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $516.58. Intuit has a twelve month low of $295.37 and a twelve month high of $582.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.01 billion, a PE ratio of 70.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WT Wealth Management increased its stake in Intuit by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Intuit by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Intuit by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,052,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

