Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) by 111.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 998,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525,106 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.71% of Aprea Therapeutics worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 2,725.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 655,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 632,678 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.54. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $31.45.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APRE. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Aprea Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.15.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

