Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 121.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,321,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 1,607.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $2.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

