Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALLK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $76.53 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.42.

Get Allakos alerts:

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $84.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.39. Allakos has a one year low of $75.41 and a one year high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Allakos will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total value of $1,372,582.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $1,832,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,194 shares of company stock worth $5,333,633 in the last 90 days. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLK. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Allakos during the first quarter worth $62,837,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Allakos by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,433,000 after buying an additional 225,146 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allakos by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,747,000 after buying an additional 130,995 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Allakos by 106.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 247,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,112,000 after buying an additional 127,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Allakos during the first quarter worth $12,774,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.