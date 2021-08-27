Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VSCO. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

NYSE:VSCO opened at $70.10 on Wednesday. Victoria’s Secret has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.