Morgan Stanley Sells 14,637 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,637 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,388,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Flowserve by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 188.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 48,236 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 688.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $38.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.69.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $898.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.43 million. Analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

