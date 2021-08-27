Morgan Stanley Sells 31,086 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 20.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,446 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,086 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,806,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,965,000 after acquiring an additional 508,081 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 990,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,626,000 after acquiring an additional 226,208 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Progress Software by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 937,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,300,000 after buying an additional 345,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Progress Software by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,222,000 after buying an additional 65,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Progress Software by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 449,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,788,000 after buying an additional 18,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $46.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.64. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

