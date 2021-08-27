Motco Acquires 640 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Motco grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 89.9% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 107,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.33. 73,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,428. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.42. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $92.42 and a one year high of $97.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

