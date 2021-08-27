Motco Acquires 6,701 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Motco boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,974,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,162,000 after purchasing an additional 299,878 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 88.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 989,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,164,000 after acquiring an additional 463,262 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 457,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after acquiring an additional 36,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 190,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 11,562 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IDV traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.14. 392,421 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.39. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

