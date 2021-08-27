Motco Lowers Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Motco lowered its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,564 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,100 shares of company stock worth $2,246,258. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.52.

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,248. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $102.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

