Motco Raises Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Motco grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.75. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,624. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $43.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.05.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

